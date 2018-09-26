Our History Requires a Commitment to Equity and Diversity

Part two of a four-part series

We were recently asked to speak to the Memphis Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The following is part two of our remarks.

We are not far removed from a time when a black person was not welcomed in a white person’s home. A time when it would be more than inappropriate for a black person to ask a white person for a charitable donation. If you look and listen closely you may ﬁnd that it is still challenging for black voices to be heard and taken seriously within predominantly white organizations. This is still an unspoken barrier. The leadership and qualiﬁcations of people of color are questioned.

Nonproﬁts are assessed by who is on the board, or in executive leadership.

We — all of us — have to start a conversation on inclusion, diversity, equity and access. We have to change our policies and practices if we are to develop and grow leadership that serves and represents all of us.

And “we” have to stay at the table during the process. We can’t retreat to our corners, or create organizations that better represent “our” interests, when the interests of others become a priority. We have to be more than “me” — we have to become a “we.”

While times have changed, we have to remember that our history. Slavery, mandatory segregation as a public policy, redlining, discriminatory lending, violence, prejudice, and “white ﬂight” are part of who we are and why we are where we are today.

In terms of philanthropy and fundraising, there is a perception that only one segment of our community is in a position to give money and set policy. Yet the truth is that people of color are fast positioning themselves to give back because of our increased education, wealth, and changes in the dominant culture.

It is incumbent upon us as professionals that we grow to understand the different cultures that comprise our community. We need to build platforms that allow us to hear voices different from our own and to engage those voices in our work … even when that means our work might change by including “someone else’s” priorities.

Part three is next week. For a copy of the full remarks please http://bit.ly/IDEA-SaadShaw.

Copyright 2018 – Mel and Pearl Shaw

