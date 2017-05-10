Opening Reception for the Artwork of Pasadena Village Member Lois Stelzer

The Pasadena Village invites the public to the opening reception for the newest installation in its rotating exhibit of member artwork. The reception will be held Tuesday May 16, 2017 from 3:0PM to 4:30PM at the Pasadena Village ofﬁce (236 W. Mountain St., Suite 104 in Pasadena). This installation showcases the work of Village member Lois Stelzer.

Lois Stelzer is a “quilt artist”, using the medium of fabric quilting for her art work. Quilting is a labor-intensive, meticulous craft, but her work can be described more as “painting with ﬁbers and fabric.” She also incorporates embellishments such as beading in some of her work. She gets satisfaction from the creating – putting pieces of fabric together to see what she can create. She does “photo realistic” quilts as well as abstract.

Mrs. Stelzer began her art career in 1993 after she retired from elementary teaching in the Garvey Uniﬁed School District. She had been a photographer, but did not care for the chemicals involved. Her ﬁrst piece was a small abstract, which she created shortly after her husband passed away. “It helped me get through the grieving process”, states Stelzer.

Lois has displayed at Road to California in Ontario, and her work is frequently found at the Glendale Quilt Guild’s shows. She has won seven ﬁrst places, and holds a Master Quilter designation by the Glendale Quilt Guild.

RSVP for the opening reception by calling (626) 765-6037 or emailing lina@ pasadenavillage.org

The Pasadena Village is a 501©(3) nonproﬁt organization connecting older adults to programs, services and cultural activities that empower them to stay independent, active and engaged in the community. For more information about the Pasadena Village, contact Peggy Buchanan, at 626-765-6037 or visit www.pasadenavillage.org.