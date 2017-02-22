Black News

Most of you have heard the saying “Give me my flowers while I live.” The sentiment is understandable because you can only enjoy the beauty and smell of ﬂowers while you live.

I received beautiful red roses and a multi-colored bowl arrangement on this past Valentine’s Day. I was thrilled and thankful to get them. But once I’m gone to Glory, I won’t be able to enjoy the ﬂowers, but my family and friends will. And maybe that’s because “Nothing says I love you like ﬂowers.”

When a person dies, ﬂowers are among the ﬁrst things many family and friends think of as a gift to send to the immediate family. Flowers represent beauty, happiness, peace, and joy, as well as love. They are certainly uplifting, aromatic and set a pleasant tone.

The next of kin or other close relatives usually order ﬂowers for the funeral service. If one is having a traditional service with viewing, a ﬂoral casket spray is purchased. In addition, matching standing sprays on each side of the casket are sometimes purchased as well.

Neighbors, bosses, co-workers, friends and others often send beautiful ﬂoral arrangements and plants too. Flowers certainly add a pleasant ambience to a solemn occasion.

Grieving families appreciate each thoughtful expression of sympathy, be it by word or deed. Sending a card, delivering a meal, words of condolence, or just being there, are all very comforting. But again, “Nothing Says I Love You Like Flowers.”

