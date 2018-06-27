Nonprofits and Fundraising in the Latino Community

Contrary to what we may read in the papers or see on TV, Latinos are not all “illegal, uneducated, and in need of help.”

Yes, there is a heart breaking crisis on the border with Mexico. Children are being separated from their parents, the suffering is real, and the outcry is loud.

Cynthia Magallon Puljic shares her experience as a Latino woman. “It is frightening to read the negative comments on Facebook especially when it comes to seeing children separated from their parents. This is a painful time for all of us…. My dad came here when he was a couple of years old. We have been here for 85 years.” Commenting on her life in New Mexico, she shares her perspective, “My neighborhood is full of people who have lived in the same homes and run the same farms for hundreds of years. For a lot of us, we have never felt so unwelcome… we were born here, this is our home, we thought we were an asset.”

When watching images on television and listening to stories – and stereotypes – it is important to remember the basics: Latinos are “family centered, good and hardworking.” Don’t let these facts get swept from consciousness.

Within nonproﬁts – and fundraising – there is a lot of welcoming everyone can do. Here are four actions you can take.

Make a gift – now – to an organization in your community Volunteer – your time, talent and resources. Consider board service, or a role on an advisory council If you can inﬂuence gifts or grants, do so.

“Nonproﬁts – no matter who leads them – serve marginalized communities. These are Latinos. Yet we are not represented in decision making roles. There are times when leadership cannot relate to the issues and circumstances in our lives. Most nonproﬁts are run by Caucasian males in their ﬁfties. We need more staff of color in decision-making roles,” Magallon Puljic said.

In the midst of today’s crisis there is real hope for the future. “There are a lot of great young people coming up, getting involved with social media, and speaking out.”

“Things are better now than from when I started in the sector, but capacity is still limited. If you are in a leadership position you have to work hard and make hard decisions and choices. Running a nonproﬁt is very demanding.”

Contact Cynthia Magallon Puljic via LinkedIn or by email at cynthiapuljic@gmail.com.

Copyright 2018 – Mel and Pearl Shaw

[Mel and Pearl Shaw appreciate the diversity of our community, county and the world. There’s always something new to learn and someone new to meet. Visit us at www.saadandshaw.com.]