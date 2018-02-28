Navigating the Fundraising Priority Maze

If you have worked with a nonproﬁt you may have found yourself lost in the “fundraising priority maze.” Here’s what it looks like.

You know you need to raise money for your organization. Everybody else has a different idea about how much money is needed and how the funds will be used. You – as an executive director, college president, or fundraising professional – feel as if you are encountering dead ends and detours when trying to accomplish what you believe is a simple task. That task: deﬁne the organization’s priorities.

Priorities – and the funds required to advance these – are at the core of an organization’s very existence. They are also at the core of the fundraising case for support. If you are not familiar with what a case for support is, we offer this short description: it is a document that deﬁnes your organization’s mission, vision, priorities, and funding required to make an impact. There’s more to it than that, but as you can see priorities and the allocation of funds are at the core.

You enter the heart of the maze as you begin “navigating” board members, volunteer solicitors, staff, funders (foundations and government granting agencies), donors, and the organization’s chief ﬁnancial ofﬁcer.

As you share your priorities, you may feel that everyone has their own ideas and an “agenda” regarding what the organization’s money should be used for. Some may thoughtfully examine your priorities and help you reﬁne them. You’re going to have to ﬁgure out how to overcome objections, find your way around “roadblocks,” and build consensus so that when you begin fundraising everyone is on the same page.

Here is our suggestion for how to work your way through this maze. First take the time to “sell” your vision and goals to each constituency. If your priorities – and the related fundraising goals – are tied to the organization’s vision and goals you are one step closer to making your way through the maze.

But, as a leader you have to have an open mind, be willing to understand others’ priorities, and as appropriate integrate the ideas of others. You will be wise to remember that not everyone wakes up in the morning knowing what your organization needs to raise money for and why. These conversations are the beginning of creating campaign awareness and consensus.

Bottom line: you may get lost in the fundraising priority maze until you build consensus.

Copyright 2018 – Mel and Pearl Shaw

[Mel and Pearl Shaw are authors of four books on fundraising available on Amazon.com. For help growing your fundraising visit www.saadandshaw.com or call (901) 522-8727.]