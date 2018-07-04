NARAL California Gears Up for Supreme Court Vacancy Fight

After Supreme Court Chief Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, NARAL Pro-Choice California State Director Amy Everitt issued the following statement:

“Today Justice Kennedy announced his retirement and because President Trump will nominate the next Supreme Court justice, a woman’s constitutional right to access legal abortion is in dire, immediate danger. Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and the anti-choice GOP have already stolen one seat from the American people, and now they have one more seat on the bench to enact their brutal ideology for decades to come. ”

“This is not a drill: the lawsuits necessary to overturn Roe are already moving through the lower courts, and extreme anti-choice activists boast that they only need one new Trump justice to end legal abortion. Roe is in jeopardy like never before, and we can’t afford to let another Trump Justice anywhere near the Supreme Court. Now, with this new Supreme Court vacancy, Roe and every woman’s constitutional right to access abortion is facing a dire emergency.”

“Women and families in California know what’s at stake: Trump has long promised to only nominate justices who overturn the right to legal abortion. We can’t and won’t go back to the days when abortion was illegal in this country. Now is the time for Senators to stand up to Donald Trump’s dangerous and devastating agenda, and prove beyond doubt that they will protect women’s rights, and the fundamental rights of all Americans. Many Senators claim to support and protect the fundamental rights of women, but with a Supreme Court vacancy, a woman’s right to control her own destiny hangs in the balance. We call on Senators Feinstein and Harris to continue their pro-choice leadership…yet again.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America and its network of state afﬁliates are dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans. NARAL works to guarantee that every woman has the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices, including preventing unintended pregnancy, bearing healthy children, and choosing legal abortion. In recognition of its work defending our constitutional right to choose, Fortune Magazine described NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”