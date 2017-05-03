Naming Segment of CA-134 Freeway After President Obama Passes Senate Transportation Committee

Senator Anthony Portantino’s legislation, SCR 8, which will name the segment of the CA-134 freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the Interstate 210 Freeway the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway,” recently passed the Senate Transportation Committee with overwhelming support.

President Obama began his college education in California, attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981. He lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year where he traveled the 134 freeway from his apartment to his college campus. His attendance at Occidental College inﬂuenced his political trajectory and led him to become one of the most revered and respected presidents in American history.

Senator Portantino, who represented Eagle Rock in the State Assembly and currently represents the Glendale side of the 134 and the Pasadena intersection of the 134 and 210 freeways, commented:

“I am excited by the support this appropriate freeway naming has garnered in Sacramento and across California. President Obama left ofﬁce with signiﬁcantly high approval ratings for his eight terriﬁc years of service to our country. President Obama’s leadership and years as a District 25 resident played a signiﬁcant role in determining his future and tremendous legacy. I am very grateful to the residents of my district for suggesting the idea for naming the 134 for our former President.”

Assemblymember Jimmy Gomez, who currently represents Eagle Rock, is a principal co-author on this resolution.

Sen. Portantino represents nearly 930,000 people in the 25th Senate District, which includes Altadena, Atwater Village, Bradbury, Burbank, Claremont, Duarte, Glendale, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, La Verne, Lake View Terrace, Los Feliz, Monrovia, Montrose, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Marino, Shadow Hills, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Sunland-Tujunga, and Upland.