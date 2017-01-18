Black News

Nailah Shorter 14 years old

Sequoyah High School – Pasadena – 9th Grade Parents, Daniel Shorter, III & Rhonda Shorter

Nailah is an outgoing young lady. Her schedule is complete with things that speak success loud and clear. She is a student at Sequoyah and is a charter member of the high school addition to the school since August 2016.

Nailah is a middle school graduate of Rosebud Academy in Altadena where she was valedictorian, being on the principalʼs honor role most of the time and has had perfect attendance for several years.

She is well traveled and has been to many sites and cities for a 14 year-old teen. Among the sites are the Statue of Liberty, Stone Mountain, Georgia, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, PA, The Virgin Islands and Costa Rica, to name a few.

Nailah enjoys singing and playing the guitar. She is also active in sports: basketball, volley ball, archery and tennis. Wow! She is a member of Victory Bible Church participating in plays and other programs. She loves the theater and has appeared in several school plays and attended The Lion King on Broadway, of course!

She is the oldest of four siblings: a sister and three brothers. The family resides in Pasadena.