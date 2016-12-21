Black News

Funny thing, an Island town reputation comes fast. Just when you think you are keeping quiet or keeping a secret, a bit of information like a lawsuit or an abusive spouse leaks out. When you ﬁnally mention it to someone, you discover that they and a lot of people already know about it. It shows up in the strained uncomfortable, facial expression or attitude of the person. Last weekend, I mentioned that I was being sued by a certain person in town and the response I got was, “Yes, we know. He’s always suing somebody”. I was surprised but pleased to know that I was not this person’s only victim and even more pleased when the person I was talking to said this person was crazy.

Some years ago my wife and I were talking about a couple and I said I think there was some spousal abuse going on in the relationship. My wife was surprised, but years after that, she advised me that she had discovered that what I had said was well known. It reminded me of the old saying, “That which is done in the dark will always come to the light”. It’s something like people who commit crimes for years and, sooner or later, it all comes out.

Sometimes when I am handling a criminal case, the District Attorney will offer what appears to be a break. For example they will say we will give the client a one year jail or prison sentence, if they will plead to a lesser crime, say a Misdemeanor. Well the truth is that the prosecutor knows that the person is likely going to misstep again, and get caught, and get more time. It’s like the saying, “Once a criminal always a criminal”, or like a drug addict. Once you get that good feeling, you want it again and you will try it again and again. Count on it. The thought is, I’m never going to get caught. Spousal abusers say they aren’t going to hit their mate again when they get arrested. The spouse says Ok because she is in love. We’ve all seen the movie of Ike and Tina Turner that asks the question, “What’s love got to do with it.”

Another example is Donald Trump saying he is going to pivot and become Presidential when he becomes President. Don’t hold your breath. When someone shows you who they are believe them the ﬁ rst time and save yourself from the embarrassment

and pain of believing a liar. Pinocchio may be a ﬁctional character, but we all know that the characteristic lives in some of us.

An old Negro saying teaches us a lesson when it says, “Watch out sister how you walk the cross, your foot may slip and your soul gets lost.” I once represented a young man who was arrested as a thief and a spousal abuser. I he got him off. A few years later his mother called me and told he died in a car crash driving a car I knew he couldn’t afford.

The question for all of us in the village is, “Are we part of the problem or part of the solution?” If you are producing guns and seeing them shipped to Africa, you are part of the problem. The Crips, Bloods, and Boko Haram do not produce guns, gun powder, or bullets. So why are there so many guns in the Black communities where everybody says they want to help us? Help us do what? Kill one another?

The stories of the village are about the people and their progress or regress. If you are helping the people of the village progress, you’re on the right track. If not, you are not doing what the village needs. You might as well pick up a gun or sell drugs. You may be able to make personal progress that way, but that’s not helping the village.

Stop now and list the things you are or have done to help the village. If everything you list is for personal gain, you are part of the problem working to defeat the village progress. If you are part of an organization that is pushing itself to survive, you are part of the solution.

Shirley Caesar sings a song where she tells a story about a man who joins a church where they wouldn’t allow him to shout, dance or speak in tongues. He is visited on his farm by the men of the church to kick him out of the church unless he will stop this manner of praising God. His response was to tell the men of the church to hold his mule that was plowing his ﬁeld. He then told the men to look at the farmland God had blessed him with, look at his children who had never been to jail, look at the house God had blessed him with and all the other blessings God had bestowed on him. For all of the blessings, he said, he felt like praising God, and if he had to praise God in the ﬁeld, he would do that. Praising God for his blessings rather than believing that you are doing it all yourself is being part of the solution, and people will know you by what you do for others. That is your reputation, and your reputation is a part of the Island town reputation.