MPYD Enters the 2018-2019 Academic Year Strong

Mentoring & Partnership for Youth Development (MPYD) would like to thank the entire community for your support this summer. This year, we had a total of 17 students participate in our Paid Summer Internship program. We had students working at locations such as Smart & Final, Masters Hardware, Neighbors Empowering Youth, Architecture for Education, and John Muir High School. Over the summer, students learned basic job skills and responsibilities, all while earning a $1,500.00 stipend. We would like to give a special thanks to Kathryn Barger, representative of the 5th District of Los Angeles County, for her support in providing the funding to make our summer program possible.

Entering the 2018-2019 academic year, MPYD and our 140 students are excited for what is in store. We are currently setting up college campus visits to schools such as the Art Center College of Design, Cal Poly Pomona, and UC Santa Barbara. Students have already begun to take advantage of our weekly study hall program, where they can come after school to complete their homework assignments and study. Also, we have dozens of new guest speakers set for the fall semester who will be coming to help motivate and inspire our students every Wednesday and Thursday during their lunch period.

We would like to thank our local businesses and organizations who employed and mentored our young men. We are highly appreciative of your support in our mission of Changing Lives through Mentoring and Building Real Men!