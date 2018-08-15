MPYD Awarded Educator of the Year for Pasadena

On Saturday, July 28, 2018, Mentoring & Partnership for Youth Development (MPYD) attended Congresswoman Judy Chu’s 9th Annual Congressional Leadership Awards Ceremony. Every year, individuals and organizations are recognized by Congresswoman Chu for their leadership and commitment to the improvement of their communities. Pasadena and Altadena are in the 27th Congressional District of California, which Congresswoman Chu represents. MPYD received the “Educator of the Year” for Pasadena in 2018, and we cannot be more proud!

There was a positive and vibrant energy in the room as Congresswoman Chu greeted and congratulated the award recipients individually. As Educator of the Year, Congresswoman Chu commended MPYD for its 16 years of service to Pasadena youth. She lauded the program for how much it does for its students. Through the years, Congresswoman Chu has seen the program evolve into the all-in-one resource center that it is today, providing nine programs for student advancement, including job/skill training and job placement, one-on-one mentoring, and weekly lunch sessions with guest speakers who help motivate the students academically, personally, and professionally. As a past guest speaker, Congresswoman Chu has seen ﬁrsthand how impactful the efforts of MPYD are, and how they create a positive learning environment for students.

MPYD would like to thank Congresswoman Judy Chu of the 27th District for honoring us as her “Educator of the Year” for Pasadena. We would also like to thank the MPYD community for your continued support of our mission in Changing Lives through Mentoring and Building Real Men!