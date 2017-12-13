Moore, Trump and Situational Politics

Just when we think our situation has improved a lot, something happens to remind us that things are the same in places and in different situations. In the world we have a young lady getting engaged to Prince Harry. There is nothing amazing about that except he is an heir to the throne of England and she is of African American heritage. Wow!

We know the beauty and brains of Black women as irresistible. I know it. I married one myself over ﬁfty seven years ago. My mother was a Black woman. My sisters are Black women. My grand daughters are Black. I love them. By the way, I also know that there are Black women that are fools, just as there are Black men who are brilliant and some are fools.

As we move from personal to politics we ﬁnd that there are idiots of all races and ethnicities. Take for example that we have elected in America a man that many think is a fool. Some think he is a moron, and others think he is an idiot. Some of those who use those negative descriptive terms are even his people, i.e., Republicans.

As the time of writing this column, in the state of Alabama, will have had an election of a United States Senator. On the Democratic side the person running is Doug Jones who was a Law school student when the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist church happened that killed four Black girls. He later became the District Attorney and reopened the case, convicting the three remaining Klansmen whose bombing killed Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins and Cynthia Dianne Wesley. Jones skipped law school classes to attend and observe the trial. As a note, the FBI Director, J. Edgar Hoover, at the time refused to arrest the Klansmen for their crime.

Moore, the Republican candidate, has a reputation of assaulting young girls to the point of being restrained from shopping malls in Alabama and having said when he wanted to date young girls he got their mother’s permission. He is called a pedophile. How does this sound, “Senator Pedophile”? At this time, he is leading in the polls to win, in what some call the great state of Alabama. Alabama is the same state where then Governor George Wallace declared, “Segregation forever”. Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has declared that Moore is the best candidate for U.S. Senator over Doug Jones, because Moore will help move forward the Republican platform to “make America great again”. I guess this would be a time when there was slavery and men could do whatever they felt like to women.

Moore believes that there should not be homosexual marriages. In fact, homosexuality should be a crime and lead to imprisonment. No matter how you feel about homosexuality should it be a crime? I don’t think so! Moore believes that Muslims should not be allowed in Congress. He would expel America’s only Muslim Congressman, Keith Ellison. He believes that Barack Obama was not born in America and should not have been allowed to be President of the United States. He shares that belief with his supporter Donald Trump. Are they both idiots?

The Alabama election will tell the world whether Alabama has arrived out of the backwards country/state where segregation and the Confederate ﬂ ag are still the symbols of their historical heritage and pride. Donald Trump is a New Yorker, but the situation was such that if he didn’t appeal to Alabamans and other backwards states and backwards thinking people, he would not have been elected President. I heard it said

that “I’d rather be right than president”. Obviously, Donald Trump believes he’d rather be president than right. And so he is that.