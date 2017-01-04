Black News

The Martin Luther King Jr. High School Marching Band has members from Lithuania, Georgia to Southern California and Pasadena

Please plan to meet us just after Sunday service in the Fellowship Hallon January 1st, 2017 at 12:45 p.m. Reception is at 12:30 p.m.

FIRST A.M.E. CHURCH – PASADENA

1700 N. RAYMOND AVENUE, PASADENA, CA 91103

We are excited for them to have this amazing opportunity to showcase their band and their school in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2017.

We invite you to join us and the First AME Church family to give the band members and their leadership a warm California welcome.

The MLK Marching Band from Lithonia, GA attended worship services at First AME Pasadena Church, on January 2, 2017.

They performed at the Rose Parade on January 2, 2017.

The 250 band members and their volunteers were provided a lunch and memorabilia from Pasadena and the AME Church for this once in a lifetime event.

Contributions were made by Metropolitan BC. New Revelation BC, Councilmembers John J. Kennedy and Tyron Hampton, Fay Davidson, Gerri Edson, Barbara McPheeters, Brenda Galloway, Brenda & Leighton Hull, Christina and Dewalt Brown, Andrew and Yolanda Oliver, Ellen Daigle and Lena Kennedy.