Millennial’s Might Just Be More Mature Than We Thought

What are Millennials? I mean what are they really? Are they just a loose term meaning young people? Or is it a technical term more speciﬁc than 0that? Well, you probably guessed it, there actually is a technicality to the term.

Millennials are speciﬁcally, people who were born between the years 1981 and 1996. So, 23 to 37 years old. In my experience, I’ve seen the term be attached to those much younger than that age range.

For example, there’s an online personality by the name of Jade Darmawangsa, she’s a 17-year-old internet Marketing Guru/Consultant and entrepreneur. She describes herself as a “Millennial entrepreneur,” but as we established earlier, she’s not a Millennial, so what is she?What is the new generation known as?

People born within the years 1995-2012 (six to 23-year-old range), are called Generation Z, or Gen Z for short. Gen Z’ers are known to be the “First Immortal Generation.”

They are regarded as the “Immortal Generation,” but does this reputation actually hold any weight?

To answer that question, ﬁrst, we must go over the hypothesis regarding Generation Z immortality. The idea is doctors and inventors will eventually send us into a new Renaissance of medicine. For example, some technology is already being tested, and researched is Nanotechnology.

A researcher from Institute for Molecular Manufacturing, Robert A. Freitas Jr. describes it as “(Technology that) would act as an artiﬁcial mechanical white cell, seeking out and digesting unwanted pathogens including bacteria, viruses, or fungi in the bloodstream.” Another hypothesis says our consciousness can preserve without our bodies.

A Futurologist named Ian Pearson claims that humans will be able to cheat death by the year 2050 saying, “(Let’s say) one day your body dies – maybe you get hit by a bus or a nasty disease… it doesn’t matter, because your mind will still be there,” (Tingley, 2018, p.1).

Around the year 2050, only the oldest Millennials would be closing in on the average lifespan of a human, so this does conﬂ ict with the Generation Z reputation, but there are conﬂicting studies from scientists across the board. Many say immortality is impossible, but on the other hand, many believe the opposite. What do you think?

[Jackson Q. Jones is 15years old and is a product of Pasadena Uniﬁ ed School District.

He currently attends Aveson Global Leadership Academy in Altadena. He will enter the 11th grade this Fall. He may be contacted via email at: jacksonqjones@gmail.com

or through The Journal at: journal@pasadenajournal.com.]