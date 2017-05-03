Mentoring Young High School Students

at Moreno Valley High School, Southern California

Moreno Valley, CA – April 26, 2017 – Under the watchful eyes of Omega men in southern California, African American and Latino young men listen and interact with wise men of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The young men requested information and knowledge on the topic of “How do I Become My Own Man.”

The young men had given that topic to Omega men during their previous mentoring and fatherhood session in February. The discussion was center on three notions taken from an article by Lisa Firestone, of the Hufﬁngton Post: Think About What You Really Want in life; Set Speciﬁc Goals to achieve what you say you want; and Ignore that Inner Critic inside of your head that wants to steer you in the wrong direction.

In addition to Brothers Dan Braxton, Johnie Drawn and George Taylor, other members present were Brothers Marcus Bedford and Rodney Jones of Tau Tau Chapter and James Wilson, Zeta Tau Chapter. Under the leadership of Brother Ricky L. Lewis, Tau Tau Chapter, these three chapters have teamed up to deliver a much-needed service to students from the Inland Empire. The collaborative relationship with the school district began in August 2015 and has continued since.