“Men of Valor” Recognized

Family Christian Center recognized the Men of Valor this month for their outstanding service to youth and the community.

The young men, ages 15 to 38, support the homeless ministry by serving those on skid row each week.

Through their fundraising efforts they provide an average of $3000 in scholarships to high school boys and girls. Their scholarship program includes follow-up of the youth and funds given in increments according to their accomplishments.

In addition, through their Financial – Tech Committee, they provide ﬁnancial information along with technical support.

The Men of Valor’s focus is on education. The member of the church is approximately 35% of young adults. The church is under the leadership of Rev. Tyrone Newman. Family Christian Center is located at 1429 N. Euclid Ave., in Ontario, CA. See the Church Director, in this issue, for further information.