Medicare Open Enrollment: Get help with your coverage choices

Medicare Open Enrollment starts today and continues through December 7, 2018. Do you know you have several coverage options available to you? For some it can be overwhelming, but once you understand your choices, it will be easier for you to decide how you want to get your Medicare coverage.

Now, there’s an easy way to better understand and compare your Medicare coverage options.

Visit “Help with Your Medicare Choices” on your computer or phone and answer 5 simple questions about your health care needs, preferences, and lifestyle. Based on your responses, you’ll get personalized recommendations for the type of Medicare coverage that might work best for you. You’ll also see customized links for more information. Watch a video to learn more about this feature.

We’re offering this type of personal guidance to help you feel conﬁdent in the choices you make. And, it’s important to us that you’re satisﬁed with the Medicare coverage you get.

[Medicare.gov. Questions about Open Enrollment? Turning 65? Please join us at Coco’s Restaurant for a Medicare 101 seminar: 77 N. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, 91101. Please RSVP by calling 1-844-314-0799, for one the following dates: 10/23, 10:00 am,10/26, 5:00 pm or 10/30,10:00 am. Take home a complimentary pie with no obligation to enroll. For further information contact: Jane Reese-Wilkins and Associates, 626 372 9097, janereesewilkins@yahoo.com jwilkins.onlinehealth.news #0C54211]