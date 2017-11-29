Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting 5-7 P.M., Friday, Dec.1, 2017 at City Hall

PASADENA, Calif.— “Ho-Ho-Go!” and deck City Hall with Holiday Good Cheer by joining Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek for a City Holiday Tradition: the Mayor’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at City Hall, 100 N. Garﬁ eld Ave.

Bring family and friends, one and all, to Pasadena’s free celebration featuring local singers and dancers, crafts for kids, free snacks and a special appearance by Ol’ Santa Claus. The Mayor lights the City’s Ofﬁ cial Tree at 6 p.m., so come early for parking and a stroll over to historic City Hall.

Santa Claus—yes, we know him!—promises to make a special appearance and will be available for a photo op with your children and the young at heart. Bring your own cameras to snap a special holiday picture, but, please, only one photo per family.

This year more than ever, please ﬁ nd it in your hearts to help ﬁll one of the Pasadena Fire Department’s paramedic ambulances—and make our ﬁ reﬁ ghters smile—by bringing a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment for gifts to less fortunate boys or girls as part of the annual Spark of Love Toy Drive. We need your help and your donations, please.

Great live entertainment throughout the night includes, by popular demand, a triumphant return performance from the thundering Wilson Middle School Drum Corps! Plus, those adorable kids from the Robinson Park Tiny Tots Troupe; the Boys and Girls Club of Pasadena, and from Pasadena’s Afterschool Adventures Program will be there too. Two dance troupes from the after-school program at Pasadena Uniﬁed School District are scheduled this year along with favorite singer Monet Bagneris whose lyrical voice will share some of your favorite Christmas tunes.

And, of course, the evening just wouldn’t be complete without our favorite emcees, our own Dynamic Duo of retired police Lt. Rodney “Rodney D” Wallace and Sgt. Glen Thompson of the Pasadena Police Department! Free light refreshments are provided this year courtesy of Amara Café of Pasadena.

Pasadena Media will be there to record the event for later broadcast on KPAS, the City’s government access TV station, throughout the holiday season to help keep us all in a festive mood! KPAS is available on Channel 3 for Charter subscribers, Channel 99 for AT&T U-Verse and is available online at the City’s website, www. cityofpasadena.net/Media and www.pasadenamedia. org.

We’re social, how about you? Tweet your best Tree Lighting and Santa photos to us @PasadenaGov with the hashtag #TreeLighting2017 and we’ll share as many as possible.

This great family fun event is organized by the City’s Human Services and Recreation Department, with help from the Mayor’s