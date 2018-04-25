May 5th Celebrate “Kentucky Derby Day at the Races” with the Pasadena-Altadena Links Inc.

The Pasadena-Altadena Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, is hosting its Spring soiree – Kentucky Derby Day at the Races, inside Santa Anita Race Track’s up-close-and-personal “Clocker’s Corner.” The Hats & Horses spring celebration will be held on Saturday May 5, 2018 starting at 11 am. The festivities will feature live horse racing, barbeque, mingling and a colorful parade of hats.

Proceeds from the event will support the chapter’s positive impact on the Pasadena-Altadena community with programs focused on cultural, educational and civic affairs. For over 55 years, the chapter has awarded over $600,000 in college scholarships to PUSD students. Other notable chapter initiatives include the “Links Up for Success” mentoring program; Senior Talent Show; community art show and Colgate Bright Futures, Bright Smiles oral health educational partnership.

Tickets for Derby Day at the Races are available for $55 per person. For ticket (s) purchase please contact Tanya Williams, Event Chair at (310) 753-1026 or Tanyawilliamsmeetings@ gmail.com For additional information please visit www. pasadenaaltadenalinksinc.org

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-proﬁt corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of 12,000 professional women of color in 274 chapters located in 42 states, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Chartered in 1963, the Pasadena-Altadena Chapter of The Links has served the community for 55 years with programs focused on cultural, educational and civic affairs.