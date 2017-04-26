“Make Your Own Music”

The story of Whittier Law School closing in Orange County this weekend was shocking to me. I immediately thought of the old saying that all good things must come to an end. In my family we got the news that our son Jamal would be appearing with Bishop T. D. Jakes in Dallas, Texas in an International Pastors & Leadership Conference Leadership was good news. I immediately felt pride in how I had raised them. One who is a musician had played as an opening act for James Brown. Now this one is using his ministerial skills alongside one of America’s most popular and inspiring worldwide ministers, T. D. Jakes.

Another family story is about a teacher in a family who, for personal reasons had to give up her career. She didn’t miss a beat. She set out and started her own business creating advertising, marketing and public relations products by personalizing products from cups to clothing. She made her own music. She is inspiration for all who are looking to replace a lost job or source of income.

Back again to the Whittier School of Law, I mentioned it because it was an experiment in expanding a school that was created in 1887 that added the Law School less than forty years ago. When I started Law school about forty years ago (1967) there were Beverly Ruben’s Legal Outlines/summaries that got us through Law School, especially those of us who had to go part-time at night. Ruben’s, I believe, started a Law School which was sold to Whittier College. Now it is closing. As a note, Richard Nixon went to Whittier College.

Making your own music is just another way to say become an Entrepreneur. Instead of waiting on a job, start (make) your own job. Set yourself free as 53 slaves did in 1839 in a drama called the Amistad Slave Revolt.

The Amistad story is a true life drama where 53 Africans were kidnapped from an Eastern African Country and placed aboard a ship called the Amistad, headed for Cuba. The Africans killed the ship’s staff including its captain and its cook. The Cook had told the Africans they would be cooked and eaten. The ship was captured in New York and the Africans were put on trial for ﬁrst mutiny and murder.

The Countries of England, America and Spain began a long drawn out ﬁ ght in Admiralty Court and the United States Supreme Court, with Former Vice President John Quincy Adams representing the Africans. Adams argued, in essence, that the Africans were not murderers, slaves nor mutineers, as they were never Americans.

Adams argued that they were free men from Africa and should be set free to return

to their African homes. This argument won the day. The Africans were set free and with the help of American individuals they were provided money for Passage back to Africa. The Leader of the Slaves was a young 25 year old named Cinque. He returned to Sierra Leone.

This story ﬁts my opinion because it tells about the beneﬁt of being self-owned. Otherwise, you can be sold in many ways not necessarily as slaves but as property or assets of someone else. Kind of like Bill O’Reilly and Fox news.

He made Fox a ton of money but now he is out looking. I don’t like his ways or message, likewise with Donald Trump, but in Trump’s case he made money for his family.

After all is said and done making a future for you and your children that will guarantee the family and the family a name to be proud of is an honorable goal. As President Obama said, in essence, we should not be so concerned with “what we want to be but what do we want to do.”

It doesn’t matter if I am a shoe salesman or a governor. What I want to do is leave an honorable future for my children and grand children and be a good role model for their futures.