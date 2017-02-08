Black News

We are excited at The Journal to ﬁnd a group of accomplished women to honor at our 2017 Women of Achievement Breakfast on Saturday, April 15, 2017. This year marks the Journal’s tenth year honoring women in the Pasadena area. The theme is, “High Heels in High Places”. The event will be at Brookside Country Club. Our honorees are a group of African American Women who have risen to top levels in their ﬁeld.

The rich bevy of talented women are representative of Pasadena’s talented and include a Police Commander, a City College Board member, head of the Commission on the Status of Women, Police Chief administrator, Credit Union Executive and Executive Assistant. They include: Char Bland, Brenda Harvey Williams, Belinda Brown, Joann Forte Wormley, Cheryl Moody and Beverly Bogar. Look for more information on these women in upcoming issues of the Journal.

As Black women, they are among those who have achieved top levels in their ﬁeld, some on the backs of others, with help, with mentors, and some have suffered the slings and indignities that come with being a woman in corporate America and even more so as Black Woman in America who, as Dr. Maya Angelou said, “…Still I Rise.”

Our Keynote Speaker is Dr. Gerda Govine. She is a Pasadenan with a long history of giving her talents to the community. She is Founder & Producer, Pasadena Rose Poets, Pasadena, CA. She was a Los Angeles County Commission for Women Her recent passion is as a Poet. She has published three books, Future Awakes in Mouth of NOW (2016), Alterations | Thread Light Through Eye of Storm (2015) and Oh, Where is My Candle Hat? in English and Spanish. Dr. Govine was a 2013 Journal Woman of Achievement honoree.

Our Mistress of Ceremonies this year is again Dr. Pamela Powell, former Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Pasadena Unified School District and Superintendent of the Oklahoma City Uniﬁed School District and the Inglewood Uniﬁed School District. She is the President of the National Council on Educating Black Children.

The Journal Women of Achievement Breakfast is another Journal sponsored event which has contributed to the Pasadena Culture over the years. Other Journal events have included the Pasadena Black Expo and a Gospel, Jazz Concert at the Pasadena Civic Center, featuring Kirk Whalen, Ron Brown and Doc Powell. In Hopkins Village, Grammys Place Gifts and Coffee Shop, the Journal hosted the Holiday Marketplace and the Youth Marketplace. Through these events we give back to the community and thank God and the community that has been good to us.

Over the years, the Journal has honored Pasadena women Pioneers who were our Queens for a Day and included, ﬁrst Black School teacher, ﬁrst Black Realtor, First Black School Principal, ﬁrst (2011). We have honored Black women entrepreneurs (2013), Black women in medicine and Black women in the ministry, (2011), women with a heart for girls (2015) church workers (2014) and First Ladies (2016). A Roll Call of past honorees would include: women in organizations such as the Deltas, AKA’s, Women In Action, The Links and Phi Delta Kappa.

I’d like to give honorable mention to those women we honored, before the breakfast events. They include: the late Gay Parker, Trudell Skinner, Jacqueline M. Jacobs, Myra Booker, Phyllis Curry, Argola Haynes, Lena L. Kennedy, Rochelle Branch, Michelle Obama, Dr. D. Marie Battle, Arzella Valentine, Celeste Day-Drake and Renatta Cooper.

Join us this year as we honor our 2017 Honorees. We always say bring young women and girls who can see heroes who inspire them in their achievements. Tickets: $45. You may reserve your seats now by contacting the Journal ofﬁce by phone at: (626) 798-3972.