Long Time Pasadena Resident To Be Grand Marshal

Mrs. LeeAnna K. McMurray, longtime Pasadena resident will be the Grand Marshal for the Nicodemus Emancipation Celebration Parade held on July 29th, 2017 in Nicodemus, Kansas. The Parade is held every year at the end of July.

Mrs. McMurray, 94 years old, is a descendant (born and raised) of Nicodemus, Kansas, the only remaining Western community established by African Americans during the Reconstruction period following the Civil War. It has since gained recognition as a National Historic Landmark. The community was founded in 1877.

Mrs. LeeAnna McMurray was born in Nicodemus in April 1923. She was born to Charles S. and Clementine Napue-Vaughn. Of 9 children, Mrs. McMurray is the last surviving. She married Carl “Sonny” McMurray in 1946. They were married until his death in 1994.

Mrs. McMurray is still healthy, active, an avid reader and history buff.