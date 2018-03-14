Local Organizations codeSpark Academy and STEAM:CODERSHosting “SUPERCODERS CAMPS”

in Pasadena to Celebrate Women’s History MonthIsabella Marez, Rose Queen and inner city Los Angeles teen programmer and entrepreneur, Keila Banks, will kick off the month-long coding camp series for young girls at Norma Coombs Elementary, in the Pasadena Uniﬁed School District

Pasadena, CA (March 1, 2018) — Two, Pasadena-based organizations, codeSpark Academy, the award-winning and research-backed computer science platform for young kids and STEAM:CODERS, an award-winning non-proﬁt organization that teaches underrepresented and underserved kids the basics of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM), are celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting SUPERCODERS CAMP, a series of girls-coding and game-making workshops throughout the month of March in Pasadena. The kick-off event takes place at Norma Coombs and started on Thursday, March 1st from 3:30pm – 5pm.

Twenty-ﬁve, second, third and fourth grade girls will participate and learn the basics of coding through a hands-on activity activating a female superhero. Sixteen year old, inner city Los Angeles youth, Keila Banks, will be the featured guest. Banks is an international speaker, programmer and entrepreneur, best known for her viral Youtube video of her “Undeﬁnable Me” Keynote speech at OSCON 2015 Portland, as well as speaking at the White House under President Obama. Joining Banks, will be Pasadena’s 2018 Rose Queen, Isabella Marez who is studying to be a nurse and wants to empower young girls to break into science-related ﬁelds.

“I’ve been all around the world speaking to large audiences about the importance of giving young girls like me, an opportunity to break into code but there’s nothing better then coming home to the Los Angeles area to inspire local, young girl coders to pursue their programming dreams,” said Keila Banks. “I’m here to show that despite obstacles, dreams do come true and I’m so honored to work with codeSpark Academy and STEAM:Coders to help spread the message of hope to all young girls who code.”

Research has shown that girls develop gendered stereotypes about STEM as young as the second grade. “In 2013 my 6-year old daughter was the only girl in an after school robotics program. Since then I’ve been on a mission to turn programming into play while making it as girl friendly as possible. Our research shows it’s critical to build conﬁ dence and interest in tech early,” explains Grant Hosford, CEO and Co-Founder of codeSpark Academy. “We are thrilled to partner with STEAM:CODERS to offer local coding camps to young girls in the area, to show them girls make awesome programmers and girl programmers build awesome games.”

The month-long SUPERCODERS camps will provide girls between the ages of 5 to 10 years old with a project-based experience that teaches them the fundamentals of block-based programming and making their own video games. The 3-hour session will take place at Supplyframe DesignLab, on Saturday mornings, throughout the month of March, including: March 10, 17, and 24, from 9am – NOON. The events will feature rotating speakers who are all female programmers in the Los Angeles area to inspire the aspiring young girl coders, as well as a 2-hour programming and game making session.

“We strive to address the very limited resources and opportunities for students to learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM), especially among the underserved families in the Pasadena area and couldn’t be more excited to work with codeSpark Academy to provide an interactive experience including the tools and know-how of coding basics to young girls locally,” said Raymond Ealy, STEAM:CODERS Executive Director and Founder.

“The ‘digital divide’ still looms large as an obstacle to academic and economic advancement – even more so among young females and we are dedicated to teaching these underrepresented and underserved students the fundamentals needed in preparation for academic and career opportunities in a tech-fueled economy. Opportunity + Imagination = Innovation.”

Tablets are provided for all participants who also receive free access to codeSpark Academy on iOS and Android for 6 months (valued at $48) and will receive swag pack giveaways including T-shirts, stickers and booklets. Food and refreshments will be served. To register or for more for more information please visit, https://goo.gl/Vr4qRm.