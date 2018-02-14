Local Faith Leader will Speak at Church’s Black History Celebration

Rabbi Joshua Levine Grater, Executive Director of Friends In Deed and former leader of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, will be the keynote speaker at Altadena Baptist Church’s thirty-

ﬁfth annual Black History Celebration, on Sunday, February 18.

The program, which will begin at 5 pm, will also include several musical genres to emphasize the theme,

“Finding Harmony in a World of Dissonance.” Afterwards, all those attending will be invited to enjoy a free soul-food fellowship meal.

Altadena Baptist Church has been a racially-integrated congregation since the mid-1970s, and this annual Celebration has become one of its most meaningful and important events of the year. Recent speakers have included TV news anchor Beverly White, Fuller Seminary’s Dr. Joy Moore, Seattle Paciﬁc University professor Dr. Brenda Salter-MacNeil and Metropolitan Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Tyrone L. Skinner.

Rabbi Levine Grater has been an activist on behalf of various social causes, locally, nationally, and internationally His writings have been published in The Hufﬁngton Post, The Jewish Journal of Southern California and The Times of Israel. In his current position with Friends In Deed, he is responsible for running the Pasadena Bad Weather Shelter, which provides a hot meal and safe sleeping space for homeless people when weather conditions are poor. His agency also sponsors the Women’s Room, a place where women with limited resources can ﬁnd a helping hand, as well as supportive friendship.

When not working, Joshua rides his motorcycle, hikes in the hills around his home, plays percussion, teaches Jewish meditation, and enjoys playing and watching sports. He loves live music and being with his family. He lives in Pasadena, CA with his wife, Franci, twin teenagers, Noah and Ella, and his dog Luna.

For more information regarding the Celebration, please call the church ofﬁce, at (626) 797-8970.