Local Community Leader and Activist, Floraline Stevens Passes Away

FLORALINE INGRAM STEVENS,Ed.D., (age 83), passed away peacefully at her home on January 15, 2018. She was the beloved wife of Melvin Maurice Stevens,who predeceased her. She is survived by a daughter, Melva Charlene Stevens, a son, Ronald Stevens (Evelyn), nieces, Leslie Ingram Drake, Iris Ingram, Dr. Brenda Ingram, Dr. Karen Ingram-Williams (Roy) and a grand-nephew Kennedy. Funeral services will be at First African-Methodist Episcopal Church, 1700 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 3:00-4:30PM at Woods-Valentine Mortuary, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Glendale, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delta Research and Education Foundation (DREF), 1703 New Hampshire Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20009, http//:wwwdeltafoundation.net,and the Pasadena Altadena Community Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 90605, Pasadena, CA 91109-0605.