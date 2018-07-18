Local Businesses are Invited to Join Pasadena Zero Waste Partnership Program

The City of Pasadena recently developed the Pasadena Zero Waste Partner Program, a free program that assists businesses with incorporating waste reduction practices into their daily operations.

Businesses involved in the Program receive technical assistance, guidance on achieving waste reduction goals, and city-wide recognition. The Program is part of the City’s larger commitment to achieving zero waste by 2040 and increasing environmental sustainability within the community.

Sage Vegan Bistro’s Pasadena location has joined the Program, becoming the City’s ﬁrst Zero Waste Partner. The restaurant’s current zero waste practices involve utilizing paper straws, paper to-go products, and transporting pre-consumer food waste to Sow A Heart Farm in Fillmore, CA for compost and animal feed. The Zero Waste Partner Program will be a great way to enhance and build on the practices Sage Vegan Bistro has implemented to instill a zero waste culture within its restaurants.

Businesses in Pasadena are encouraged to join the program by completing an online application at https://ww5.cityofpasadena. net/public-works/pasadena-zero-waste-partner-program or by contacting the Citizen Service Center at (626) 744-7311 for more information.

The Program is sponsored by the City of Pasadena's Public Works Recycling Program.