Black News

Nearly 1,000 people came to the Rally at the Rotunda on Saturday, Jan. 21, to make their voices heard about women’s rights. This was one of more than 700 marches and rallies that day across the U.S.

One of the speakers was Lydia Finkley (pictured), chair of the Pasadena Uniﬁed School District Advisory Council and a member of the Pasadena Educational Foundation Board of Directors. She spoke about the importance of accountability, advocacy and innovation in public education so children can have bright futures, and the importance of parents getting involved in their children’s educations to make this happen.

The theme of the Rally at the Rotunda was “When They Go Low, We Go Local.” Participants stood in solidarity with millions of others across the country who are concerned that hard-fought advances in human rights may be at risk of taking steps backward in the near future under the new presidential administration.

