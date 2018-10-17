LET’S TALK COINS

The First African American On U.S. Coins

The ﬁrst coin to feature an african american was the Booket T. Washington memorial half dollar. It was produced by all three U.S.mints. From 1946 thought 1951. The coins reverse says “FROM SLAVE CABIN TO HALL OF FAME” Why was a commerating coin struck celebrating the life of Booker? It was the ﬁrst U.S.A. coin designed by an african american. The reason america struck this coin was to promote “Freedom opportunity for all.” Did you notice that big word “AMERICANISM”? This coin is the only U.S.A. coin to bear that word.

Get more money if coins are in better than just good condition.

Contact Sir Chick via email at: shehee572@sbcglobal.net.