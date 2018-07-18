Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law’s Statement On The Justice Department’s Decision To Revive Its Investigation Into The Murder Of Emmett Till

Today, Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, issued the following statement following the Department of Justice’s announcement that it has reopened its investigation into the 1955 racially-motivated murder of Emmett Till.

“The Justice Department should be credited for taking action in seeking justice in the heinous killing of Emmet Till. It is important that we work to hold accountable those responsible for some of the most heinous crimes to be carried out on our nation’s soil that continue to loom heavy for African Americans across our country today. Time does not absolve us of the responsibility and obligation of working to achieve justice FOR the families and communities impacted by these crimes. We urge the Justice Department and other state prosecutors to continue to use every tool in their arsenal to bring resolution in cold cases from the civil rights era. This work takes on particular urgency as our nation wrestles with a spike in racially-motivated hate activity today.”

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law’s Stop Hate Project to combat the surging threat of hate incidents across the country. The Stop Hate Project WORKS to strengthen the capacity of community leaders, law enforcement, and organizations around the country to combat hate by connecting these groups with established legal and social services resources through its 1-844-9-NO-HATE Hotline.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (Lawyers’ Committee), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, was formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination. Now in its 55th year, the Lawyers’ Committee is continuing its quest to “Move America Toward Justice.” The principal mission of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is to secure, through the rule of law, equal justice for all, particularly in the areas of criminal justice, fair housing and community development, economic justice, educational opportunities, and voting rights. For more information, please visit https://lawyerscommittee.org.