LaRan Hair Care Products Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Lorenzo and Wanda Grifﬁn, Founders of LaRan Hair Care Products recently celebrated the company’s 10th Anniversary at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. Hair Stylists came from throughout the Western States to participate in the two days of Advanced Education.

On the ﬁrst day attendees learned the new “Man Weave” Technique, with Educator, Scotty Prier, from San Diego, Ca.

Man Weaves have been more formally referred to as a cranial prosthesis, hair replacement unit or a nonsurgical procedure to help men who have lost their hair due to balding, thinning, alopecia, or cancer treatments.

The second day consisted of living out the Company’s Vision Statement, “Empowering Tomorrow’s Stylists Today through Education, Motivation, and Innovation”.

Doris Mosley, Master Stylist, Founder and Producer of Spectrum International Beauty Expo (SIBE) located in Los Angeles,Ca.was the Educator on Hair Loss which is now at an epidemic high. The class provided an introduction to Trichology including the Six Major Causes of Hair Loss along with Hair Loss Solutions.

Reggie Graham, Hair Stylist Extraordinaire from Houston, Texas introduced the new “Soft Wave” Technique which is the Hottest Style in the county, at this time.

LaRan Educator, Troy Ballard from Upland, Ca. Winner of the Short Hair Competition at SIBE ($5,000) shared our “Trend Release 2018” embracing relaxed styles and hair cutting for all lengths and textures of hair while celebrating one’s natural beauty.

Wanda Griffin was the Keynote Speaker for the Power Lunch. Her words of gratitude to the Hair Stylists and the humility in which she spoke about her self 10 Years ago touched the hearts and inspired all in attendance.

She stated, “LaRan Products is a Salon Exclusive Line of Professional Products. LaRan can not be purchased in the Beauty Supply Store or large Retail Outlets such as WalMart or Drug Stores. We have chosen this method of marketing to help control Retail Selling in our Community. When you purchase LaRan Products from the Salons and Barbershops you are indeed Recycling Black Dollars. This Recyling Process allows us to create more job and business opportunities for others.”

“Ninety percent of the Black Salons in the Pasadena Area are actively using LaRan Products. We are beyond Grateful and by no means do we take their business for granted.”

Their Top Retailing Salons in this area are: Katy’s Beauty Salon, Owner Katy Townsend, Escape Salon & Spa, Owner Sandra Collier-Carter, Head Trip Salon, Owner April Hicks, Cuttin Up Salon, Owner Paula Hood.

According to research from Mintel (Data Collector – Marketing Trends), Black Consumers spent an estimated $2.56 Billion on hair care products in 2016. It is no surprise other main stream companies are eager to edge into this market. The Black Hair Care Industry is the last economic engine in the Black Community. It is vital that we Support our local Beauty Salons & Barbershops.

LaRan Products is totally Committed to the Survival, as well as creating an environment for Our Community, to thrive for years to come in the Black Hair Care Industry.

For Career and Business Opportunities with LaRan Products in Los Angeles, Northern California, San Diego, and Denver, Colorado; please call LaRan’s Home Office at 951.686.4376, or visit the LaRan Website at www.laranproducts. com.