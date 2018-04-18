KELAN ADAMS

Age 9 – 4th Grade Longfellow School, Pasadena

Kela excels in reading, spelling and has a special talent for word deﬁnitions. He studies the cello at Longfellow.

He also receives spoken word training in a special community program – Set Up For Success – which he enjoys immensely.

Kelan recently participated in a Black History Celebration for Chocolate Story Time (CST) in Pasadena, where he performed on stage in a spelling category, receiving a high-ﬁve ovation. He also recently visited the campus of Fuller Seminary in Pasadena and received a great awakening for a nine year old.

Parents: Keith Adams and Alexandria Phillips