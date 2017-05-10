Junior League of Pasadena Hosts Successful Annual Fundraiser

On Saturday, April 29 the Junior League of Pasadena Inc. hosted its annual Simply Speaking fundraiser at the La Canada Country Club. The evening featured a silent auction, cocktails and dinner, a comedy set from The Breakwomb, and a keynote address by well-known fashion designer Trina Turk.

Upon arrival, guests bid on dozens of silent auction items, including packages for local restaurants and museums, signed sports memorabilia, a guitar autographed by The Rolling Stones, artwork by renowned photographer Gray Malin, weekends away at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa and other luxury hotels, and even a South African safari.

“This year’s Simply Speaking was such a great success,” says Jennifer Allan Goldman, President of the Junior League of Pasadena. “Megan and Molly from The Breakwomb were hilarious, and Trina Turk was an inspiration to everyone there. It’s such a testament to the work of the Junior League that so many people would come out to support our efforts in Pasadena and the surrounding communities.”

“It was such a pleasure to participate in the Junior League’s Simply Speaking event,” said Trina Turk. “To meet such a friendly group of local residents who believe in the support and development of women was very inspiring. And it was fun to see so many people wearing Trina Turk!”

Two local philanthropists were also honored during the evening’s festivities; the Community Impact Award was presented to Mary Donnelly-Crocker, Executive Director of Young and Healthy, while arts and culture supporter Georgianna Erskine received the Nancy Reed Payne Award.

This was the Junior League of Pasadena’s fourth annual Simply Speaking event, and an estimated

$45,000 was raised to support the League’s efforts and activities throughout Pasadena and the surrounding area.

Founded in 1926, the Junior League of Pasadena is a non-proﬁt organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective leadership of trained volunteers. Past projects have included Madison Elementary School, Kidspace Museum, and the Pasadena Senior Center. To receive further information, please contact the Junior League of Pasadena at 626.796.0244 or visit their website at www.jlpasadena.org.