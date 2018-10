JOURNAL VOTING GUIDE

Tuesday,

November 6, 2018

Poles Open at 7 AM and Close at 8 PM

STATE

GOVERNOR: GAVIN NEWSOM

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: ELENI KOUNALAKIS

SECRETARY OF SATE: ALEX PADILLA

CONTROLLER : BETTY T. YEE

TREASURER: FIONA MA

ATTORNEY GENERAL: XAVIER BECERRA

U.S. STATES SENATOR: DIANE FINESTEIN

U.S. STATE REPRESENATIVE: JUDY CHU

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY: CHRIS HOLDEN

SCHOOL – SUPERINTENDENT: TONY K. THURMOND

STATE MEASURES :

PROP 1 – Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond – YES

PROP 2 – Homeless Housing Bond – YES

PROP – 3 Water Bond – NO

PROP 4 – Children’s Hospital Bond – NO

PROP 5 – Property Tax – NO

PROP 6 – Gas Tax Repeal – NO

PROP 8 – (DIALYSIS) – NO

PROP 10 – Enact Rent Controll – YES

PROP 11 – (AMBULANCE DRIVERS) – YES

NO RECOMMENDATIONS ARE MADE WITH REGARD TO CERTAIN STATE MEASURES, AND JUDICIAL, COUNTY AND DISTRICT MEASURES, THEREFORE, PLEASE VOTE YOUR CONSCIENCE.