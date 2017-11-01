Suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 24 in California, and the 2nd leading cause of death nationally.

My name is Evelyn Hill and I am the Senior Divisional Director at The Jason Foundation, Inc. The Jason Foundation, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide prevention and awareness. We have been providing programs and resources to help identify and assist young people who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide for over 20 years. For all of those years, we have never charged any school, church, youth organization or community with whom we contract to provide services. Our national network spans over 100 Afﬁ liate Ofﬁ ces located in 30 states that provide programs and services for all 50 states. We are proud to be one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive non-proﬁ t whose focus is the awareness and prevention of youth suicide.

We would like to provide you with our contact information below should you ever need a statistic on youth suicide, help with an article on the subject, or a comment concerning youth suicide either locally or on a national level. We have the most up-to-date information gathered from sources such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and SAMHSA on areas concerning youth suicide.

To ﬁnd your local JFI ofﬁce go to: http://jasonfoundation.com/about-us/locations/