Black News

Early Learner Programs: Music, Motion, & Math En Español, Sundays, January 8-February 12, 9:00-10:45am: The instructor will introduce early math concepts such as patterns, measurement, geometry, and numbers to your preschooler all while speaking entirely in Spanish to both children and adults. For children ages 3 to 4 years old. Fee is $150 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

Unity Celebration, Saturday-Monday, January 14-16, Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm, Monday: 9:30am-5:00pm: Celebrate the message of Martin Luther King, Jr. with fellow community members! Build new worlds in the Imagination Workshop, add your handprints to a giant peace mural, share your hope for the world on the “dream boards,” and help create a communal unity chain and see how far it can be stretched together around the entire museum over the course of the holiday weekend!

Early Learner Programs: Baby & Me, Weekdays, January 18-March 1, 9:00-10:30am: During this 8 week class, your child will participate in activities that foster cooperation, boost social development, and strengthen motor skills. Onesies (12 to 24 months) sessions available Wednesdays or Fridays and Twosies (24 to 36 months) sessions available Tuesday or Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 7 years old. Fee is $215 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

Early Learner Programs: Bebé Y Yo, Mondays and Sundays, January 22-March 13, 9:00-10:30am: During this 8 week class, your child will participate in activities that foster cooperation, boost social development, and strengthen motor skills. Instructors communicate to both children and adults entirely in Spanish. Onesies (12 to 24 months) sessions available Mondays and Twosies (24 to 36 months) sessions available Sundays. For children ages 5 to 7 years old. Fee is $215 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

LEGO Batman Character Visit, Saturday-Sunday, January 21-22, 10:00am-3:00pm: Join Kidspace in celebrating the release of THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE with themed games, giveaways, and a few surprises!

Early Learner Programs: Music, Motion, & Math, Saturdays, January 21-February 11, 9:00-10:45am: Music, Motion, & Math introduces basic math concepts such as patterns, measuring, comparison, and counting to your little one and reinforces those concepts through music, games, movement, visual art activities, and unique hands-on science experiences. For children ages 3 to 4 years old. Fee is $100 per child. Register online at kidspacemuseum.org.

Animal Homes Series: Spiders and Other Arachnids, Friday, January 27, 3:00-3:30pm: Join Kidspace’s Nature Specialist and explore proper pet care and housing for your animal friends.

Kidspace Jamboree, Saturday, January 28, 10:00am- 5:00pm: Come ﬁnd out what all the noise is about, and join in the ﬁrst-ever Kidspace Jamboree! Get ready to make some music together by participating in fun sing-a-longs, and bring a pair of spoons so that you can be the percussion section of the band! Participate in drum circles, jam away at the “garbage band station,” learn about Samoan hakas, and create instruments all throughout the museum! Don’t miss a special performance at 1:00pm lead by child-musicians!

Museums Free-For-All, Sunday, January 29, 10:00- 5:00pm: Over twenty museums – presenting art, cultural heritage, natural history, and science – will open their doors and invite visitors to attend their museums free of charge.

Kidspace is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., in Brookside Park, Pasadena, CA. Admission is $13 for adults and children. Free for children under one year. For more information about Kidspace exhibits, events, and other activities, please visit kidspacemuseum.org.