Black News

James R. DeBose February 18, 1950 – December 9, 2016



James DeBose passed away on Friday, December 9, at the age of 66.

Jim will be remembered for his love and dedication to family, his engaging personality, brilliant mind, quick wit, and strong work ethic. Born to Johnnie and Erma DeBose on February 18, 1950, Jim lived in South Central Los Angeles with his parents and seven siblings: sisters, Shirley Johnson, Charlotte Jacques (predeceased), and Cheryl Bahtyah DeBose and brothers, John, Larry, Nathan, and Louis DeBose.

Middle school was a formative time for Jim. During those years, he fashioned the goal to become a lawyer, because a teacher, who recognized his artful use of words and appreciated his engaging personality, had told him that if he worked hard, he could become an attorney. He also had the good fortune of meeting and forming a lifelong friendship with Ogie Banks, Bernard Butler, and Ronald Daniels. Upon learning of Jim’s death Ronald wrote, “Jim will always be the biggest and brightest personality I’ll ever know. Proud to be his friend. He added so much joy and excitement to my life.”

After graduating from Washington High School (LAUSD), Jim attended CSU Fullerton where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Business. His post-graduate work was completed at UCLA School of Law, where he earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1974.

It was at UCLA that he met and married his wife, Debra Jenkins DeBose, in 1973. Jim and Debra had two children, Marcus and Jason. Jim was particularly proud of his sons, who shared his love of learning, travel, and thirst for new experiences.

Soon after his graduation from law school, Jim joined the law ﬁ rm of Sanders & Tisdale, Los Angeles. After two years, Jim left that ﬁ rm to embark upon a six-month prescient trip with his wife, Debra and his son, Marcus. (This trip included touring and camping in more than 20 national parks throughout the United States, a 10-day Caribbean cruise, and a four-month tour of Europe.) Upon his return, Jim, together with his wife, opened the law ﬁ rm of DeBose & DeBose with ofﬁces in Los Angeles and Pasadena.

One of his proudest achievements, as a lawyer, was the establishment of the Harriet Tubman Law Center. Through the monetary contributions of friends and his own generous donations of time, talent, and treasure, the Tubman Center was formed to provide free legal services for women and their children who needed court ordered restraining orders to protect themselves from domestic violence. Over the course of three years, the Tubman Center served hundreds of female clients, by completing the court-related paperwork for the restraining orders, preparing them for court, and providing referrals to other organizations that could address their needs for counseling and temporary housing.

Over the course of his career, Jim represented countless and diverse clients, including, individuals, corporations, and governmental agencies. In April 1997, he was featured on the cover of California Lawyer magazine for an article titled, Facing Race, Another Way to Confront Race in Court, which highlighted Jim’s brilliance in the litigation of a multi-million-dollar race discrimination and wrongful termination case.

Jim remained in private practice until the diagnosis of dementia brought his career to an unplanned and abrupt halt in 2002. Jim was gracious and strong in his acceptance of his disease. Early on, he attempted volunteer work and writing his memoirs, both of which, were incompatible with his illness; however, he successfully made it his goal to be the best husband possible, to his beloved wife Debra.

On Friday December 9, Jim peacefully succumbed to the ravishes of Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by family and love. He is survived by his wife, Debra DeBose his two sons, Marcus and Jason DeBose. Marcus is a criminal defense attorney in San Diego and Jason is a ﬁne art photographer, based in Helsinki, Finland. Jim is also survived by six brothers and sisters, 21 nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Jim will be missed by all for his fearless leadership, unwavering kindness, and endless love for family and friends.

A memorial service, celebrating Jim’s life, will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the First African American Episcopal Church, 1700 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA.