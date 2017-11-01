Is the Whole World Crazy or Is It Just Me?

Driving across town the other day I was nearly hit by four different vehicles. One ran a stop sign, another swerved in front of me and almost hit me and I’m sure the other two were on their cell phones. After a while I begin to think my life was at risk here.

I decided to drop into a little coffee shop and cool my heels a little bit. I ordered some coffee, took a table in the corner and just reﬂected on my day.

Why is it, I thought to myself, do people drive so crazy? How do they get a driver’s license?

Reﬂecting a little more upon the subject it dawned on me that it is not limited to people driving on the highway. People are just simply crazy.

After giving it more thought, I concluded that I do not mind being crazy, it gives life a little more ﬂavor. Crazy does have its beneﬁts.

For example, if you are crazy, people will not take you seriously and so you can get away with things you otherwise would not be able to get away with. “Oh, don’t ask him to do that, he’s just crazy.”

What I really want to know is that if a person is crazy do they know they are crazy? Or, are they just taking somebody’s word for it that they are crazy?

I was thinking about that in the coffee shop when an older couple came in and sat down across the room from me. Immediately they caught my attention. For one, they were quite a bit older than I am. It is always wonderful to see someone older than you are particularly during these last few years of mine.

The thing that caught my eye about these people was the fact that they were crazy in love, or at least it looked that way.

As they walked in they walked very slowly, she walked in front of him and he followed very gingerly. He waited for her to sit down, as a gentleman should, and then he sat down. He looked at her and smiled and when he smiled, I saw that he had absolutely no teeth in his mouth whatsoever. That, however, did not compromise his smile or her smile back at him.

He took her hand and they just smiled at one another. If that is not crazy love, I do not know what crazy love is. And, if that is crazy love, I want to buy into it with everything I got.

The waitress came back to them and took their order for coffee. Of course, who in love does not want to drink a cup of coffee?

The gentleman told the waitress that they needed some time to think about what they wanted to eat. It soon dawned on me that they were on a date. I did not know older people went on dates. If this was not a date, I do not know what in the world a date is.

I was too far away to hear their talk, but I could see that they were talking back and forth and laughing and giggling as though they were teenagers embraced in their ﬁrst love affair. I just wished I were a little closer because I am sure their conversation would have been delightful.

I get so tired of hearing hateful talk, prejudice talk, political talk and all that kind of talk that just makes you sick when you hear it. It is about all you hear and see on television, which this may be crazy, but I have been thinking about shooting my television.

When people are crazy in love, it does not matter what they say the only thing that matters is that they are in each other’s company. I did not know the story with this older couple. I sure would have loved to hear it. Have they been married for a long time? Or, have they just got married a few weeks or months ago?

As a pastor, I surely would have loved to have done their wedding. I am sure it was a great celebration.

The couple ﬁnally ordered and the waitress took their order back to the kitchen. This gave them ample time to enjoy each other’s fellowship. I do not know which one enjoyed the fellowship more. The gentleman or the lady? All I do know is, here were two people that were truly crazy in love.

I was about ready to leave when a crazy thought danced in my empty head. Why can’t I have a piece of that “crazy love” they were demonstrating?

I called the waitress over and said to her, “See that older couple over there? I want to pay for their lunch.”

The waitress looked at me and smiled and then I said, “Make sure that they don’t know who is paying for their lunch.” She smiled at me and I gave her a generous tip because the moment was that crazy.

It would have been wonderful hanging around to see how they responded to having their meal paid for by some stranger. I may be crazy, but not that crazy.

I like what Jesus said, “And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise” (Luke 6:31).

We sure could use a world that treats other people the way they themselves would like to be treated.

[Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship. com.]