Inviting All Families

Looking for something fun to do with the family? Then you’ll want to attend Deliverance Christian Church’s annual “Harvest Festival.” This event is a family friendly afternoon complete with food, games, jumpers and candy. Everything is FREE and it is open to the entire community.

You won’t want to miss it!

Please join us on Saturday, October 28th from 12:00pm-4:00pm at 1420 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, CA(next to La Pintoresca Park) for an afternoon of fun!

For more information, please contact Deliverance Christian Church at: (626) 794-9747.