Inland Valley Uplift Foundation/Zeta Tau Chapter Youth Leadership and Parent Conference University of La Verne

Inland Valley Uplift Foundation and Zeta Tau Chapter hosted their 9th Youth Leadership and Parent (YLP) conference on the campus of the University of La Verne. The conference targeted male youths in grades 5th – 12th. The Conference coordinator was Brother James Wilson who also is the Zeta Tau Chapter Fatherhood Chairman and President of the Inland Valley Uplift Foundation.

Wilson said that parents were invited to be part of the conference out of a belief that parental involvement in the lives of their children is deeply important in the healthy growth and development of the child. “We believe that the more the parent remains connected to their child and provide them the social and emotional support they need at an early age, the better the chance that the child will develop habits of good health, and sustainability,” said Wilson. And, the better his chances are for success.

The youth conference emphasized what one need to do to prepare for college, and to set goals and follow through with them. The conference introduced students to opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. In science, students were exposed to many exciting possibilities and new knowledge by the coordinator of the youths’ curriculum, Michael Haynes, Compliance Engineer for South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) including the science related to the identiﬁcation of genetically modiﬁed vegetables verses hybrid vegetables.

They were shown examples of new career ﬁelds such as: 3-D printing, hazardous materials identification and disposal, genetics, cloning, aviation and transportation management and drone technology. Two lucky students interested in aviation, computer technology and transportation got to take home their very own drones as a result of their participation in the conference.

The mother’s conference was led by Retired LAPD Detective Ronnie Walker. Its curriculum consisted of ﬁve topics: Triﬂing Kids come from Triﬂing Parents; A Key to Success; The Blind Stigma, Mental Health in the Black Community; College Preparation; and, Fund-Raising. The father’s conference, led by Dr. George D. Taylor was divided into five modules: A study of Values–Personal, Family, Job; The Process of Effective Communication; Admission Requirements for The California State University; Fathers’ Rights and Responsibilities in Child Custody Matters; and, The Law and What to Tell Your Son.

In addition to Zeta Tau Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., several other southern California Chapters were in attendance: Lambda Omicron, Mu Alpha Alpha, Omicron Mu, Phi Beta Beta, Pi Rho, Psi Gamma Gamma, Rho Iota Iota, Sigma Iota Iota, Tau Tau and Zeta Rho. These Chapters represented an area from Oceanside to Lancaster, California. The Soros of the Pomona Valley Alumna Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority were on hand to managed the registration as well as make a speak to the mothers.

The Conference was opened by Donald Mahoney, School Board Administrator at Capistrano Uniﬁ ed School District followed with Invocation by Rev. Steve L. Lorry, Senior Pastor of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Pomona. Dr. Kyle Cazares, Dean of Admissions, University of La Verne welcomed the conference to the campus and gave a strong pitch to the students and their parents to consider the University of La Verne as a university of choice. For information about future Youth and Parent Leadership Conferences, please contact: James Wilson at: inland.ivuf@ yahoo.com.