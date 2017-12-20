Important Holiday Safety Reminders from City of Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif.—The City of Pasadena provides the following tips and reminders to help ensure you have an enjoyable 2017-18 Holiday Season.

Above all, use common sense, celebrate responsibly, always designate a driver if you plan to drink alcohol, drive defensively and, please, if you see something, say something by calling (626) 744-4241, or 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. In addition, our Police, Fire, Public Health and Water & Power Departments provide the following additional suggestions.

When out shopping for those last-minute gifts and food items, always be aware of your surroundings. Keep an eye on your wallet, purse, credit cards, receipts and don’t ﬂ ash a lot of cash! Ask for help if carrying a lot of packages to your car; or walking alone at night and avoid parking in isolated spots.

If possible, have your children stay with a trusted family member, friend or babysitter while you go out shopping, especially if you plan to go to crowded malls or shopping centers. If you do take your children with you, make sure they stay close at all times and they know to go immediately to a store clerk or security ofﬁcer for help if they become separated.

Keep valuables out of sight while stored in your car. Keep doors locked and windows up when parked. Always have your keys out and ready to use to get into your car. Be alert as you exit and return to your car. Keep your car in good repair and ready for bad weather if taking a holiday trip.

Getting packages delivered? Track them, require a signature—or ask a neighbor to help, or agree to help your neighbor.

Going out of town? Put a hold on mail and send packages to a mail facility for later pickup. Keep lights on a timer.

For your holiday meals, make sure hot food stays hot and cold food stays cold. If in doubt, don’t serve it. Be sure to keep an eye on your guests’ alcohol consumption. Getting someone a taxi or a shared ride is cheap compared to the loss of a life, lawsuits and drunken driving arrests.

The holidays can be an incredibly stressful time for many people. Got the blues or know someone who does? Go online to learn more from the National Alliance on Mental Illness at: https://www.nami.or /Blogs/NAMI-Blog/November-2015/Tips-for-Managing-the-Holiday-Blues

Holiday decorations should be the least of your worries, especially if you follow these safety tips by never connecting more than three strings of holiday lights. Be sure you are using the correct decorations for outdoors. Use laboratory-certified “low heat” or LED lights and make sure all outdoor decorations are securely anchored. Never use damaged or worn out lights or decorations of any kind.

Keep those Christmas trees watered! A happy tree is a thirsty tree and it will need water every day. If you are still planning to put up a tree, make sure it is not dried out and give it a fresh cut at the bottom before placing inside your home into a sturdy water basin stand.

No lit candles, ever, unattended, anywhere, and never on a tree or even near a tree. Keep doorways and exits clear of excessive decorations. Keep trees away from furnace vents, fireplaces and room heaters. Never burn wrapping paper in the ﬁ replace. Make tree recycling a part of your holiday tradition. Call the Pasadena Citizen Service Center at (626) 744-7311 for free recycling from the City.

The City wishes all to have a happy and safe Holiday Season. Take time to relax and enjoy family and friends and the true mean of the holidays. Consider helping those alone or less fortunate.