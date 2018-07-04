I’m With Maxine

Separation of the children. Children in cages. Slavery revisited/ Native American land. Japanese Internment Camps, Melania Trump. We all remember these episodes in American History, and yet two thousand children have been separated from their parents and are lost. Really?

It is hard to think about the Trump administration separating people in America at the Border and more difﬁcult to think about two and three year old children in Federal Immigration court acting as their own Lawyer. This is in my opinion racism because I know that Melania had a Lawyer when she sought citizenship to become Donald J. Trump’s third wife.

It’s hypocrisy to see the so-called Evangelicals support a liar who admits and brags about grabbing women by their genitals and walking in on teenage beauty contestants who are undressed. We have watched as thousands of young black men went to prison for selling marijuana. Now it is not only legal to sell the drug, but the medical profession prescribes medicine that is made from it. Less than 100 years ago, it was a crime to date or marry outside your race. It was a crime to sell a house to someone Black in certain neighborhoods. It was unthinkable that two people of the same gender could get married. Now that is not the case.

There was a time that hiring a Black person for certain jobs was unthinkable. Even going to pray at a church that was not a black church was not done. One step at a time, America has overturned it’s laws and traditions that treated Black Americans differently, and now we are there again. This time the discrimination is about Mexicans.

A Mexican legislator made a statement some years ago that they would take this country back, one block at a time. People were upset by that statement. Why would anyone be upset by that statement? Trump’s statements are more horrendous, racist, and just plain wrong, but for some reason, it is put up with.

Forty five told his supporters to, “Punch them in the face. I’ll pay for it.” He called the press the enemy of the people. That tune changed when ﬁve Journalists were killed by an American terrorist last week. He insults President Barack Obama by saying he was born in the foreign country of Kenya and shouldn’t be President. He falsely accused a group young black and brown men of raping and abusing a white woman and payed thousands of dollars to say they should be lynched. He defamed Congresswoman Maxine Waters, saying she has an extraordinarily low I Q. Now he falsely accused Congresswoman Waters of threatening his supporters. I’m with Congresswoman Waters. She is honest and cares about her people which is more than I can say about him and his supporters. They have now attached themselves to kidnapping young children.

We all watch as the President and his children make money off the fact that he’s President. It seems like a Mob Boss pimping the country. How much further can this guy go wrong for his beneﬁt at the expense of the people?

In the case of Congresswoman Waters, She has been threatened with death, hanging, or being shot. The Congresswoman responded that if you shoot her, be sure you shoot straight because there is nothing like a wounded animal. She cancelled a trip to Texas and Georgia this weekend because of the threats. However, the Congresswoman says she will not be stopped from criticizing the President and calling for his impeachment. I think that we need to support her as she has supported the community. She lives by the community motto that says “you gotta bring some to get some.” Since we know the President protects those threatening Congresswoman Waters, we need to be the ones protecting her.