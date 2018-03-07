HRC to Host Free Workshop in South Pasadena on Rent Increases, Evictions, Discrimination, Foreclosure and More!

The Housing Rights Center (HRC), and the City of South Pasadena, will be hosting a FREE ‘Housing Rights Workshop’ for South Pasadena residents and community members on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the South Pasadena Public Library – 1115 El Centro St. South Pasadena, CA 91030. HRC will present information and resources regarding housing discrimination and landlord-tenant rights and responsibilities.

Topics will include: discrimination against families with children, disability rights, sexual harassment, evictions, repairs, security deposits, rent increases, substandard conditions, and much more!

Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, known as the “Fair Housing Act,” provides protection from discrimination in all housing related transactions based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status and disability. Furthermore, the California Fair Employment and Housing Act provides additional protections against housing discrimination based on marital status, ancestry, sexual orientation, and source of income. The California Unruh Civil Rights Act also provides protection from housing discrimination based on age and protects the right to freedom from violence and intimidation in housing.

For more information, or to RSVP for this FREE workshop, please call Shannon at (800) 477-5977 extension #1103. TTY users please call (213) 201-0867. This location is handicap accessible.