Black News

COMMUNITY DAY is back. At a time when South Central communities are in dire need of help and hope, Bishop Edward Turner, brings back Community Day Celebration. He started community day some twenty years ago. Bishop has always had a heart for the people in the community, his ﬁnger is on the pulse of the people, and he lives in the community which he serves.

When asked why he continues the festivity for the community, he stated, “My heart is grieved when I see all the homeless people and their children sleeping in cardboard boxes and sleeping under the freeways. I believe that the church must extend beyond the walls of the sanctuary. We must take the church to the people. Those who are struggling need to know that somebody cares about them, and every little bit helps to spark a glimpse of hope.”

Under the leadership of Bishop Turner, during Community Day, bicycles were given to children who had never had a bicycle. Clothes were given away. There was so much food that people would take food home and come back for more. This was a happy day for the community. In 2004, ten cars were given away on Community Day. This year’s features: Business Expo, Food give-a-way, Clothes give-a-way, Camp Can D0 (for children ages 3-11 years old.), Health Forum, Education Symposium, Car show and Entertainment. There is something for everybody.

It’s time that the church starts “Doing” church versus just “Having” church. Community Day is slated for Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The location is Power of Love Christian Fellowship, 1430 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, California 90047. It kicks off with a Business Prayer Breakfast. One of the most sought-after speakers on the circuit today, Dr. Rosie Milligan is the keynote speaker. For information and reservation for the Business Breakfast call 323-752-6525 Donation for Business Breakfast is 10.00. All other activities are FREE. There will be give-a-ways. Bring the whole family.