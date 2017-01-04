Black News

When I was very young growing up in the Church of God in Christ, we would always go to Watch Night Service on New Year’s Eve. The idea, as I understood it then, was to be found on your knees praying to God for a happy, prosperous New Year.

It worked. As a child we were prosperous and happy, in spite of the problems my Dad had on his job, we had plenty. Even moving from Oklahoma to California was a blessing that I didn’t realize at the time. Getting out of the South at an early age, coming to California in the 1940’s, saved me a lot of grief.

Truthfully, Bakersﬁeld wasn’t a much better place. School was populated by may Southern Whites who apparently thought my name was N—er. They had to pay a price for calling me out of my name. We had to ﬁght.

There are many historical facts about Black history and slavery that few people know about, no thanks to an integrated education system that made Blacks into happy Darkies, joyous to be slaves.

One fact that was held over from slavery was New Year’s Eve Church Watch Service.

As a child I went to the service without question because mama said go. Mine was not to question her or even wonder why, it was to follow her. After all was said and done, it was rewarding as my family always had plenty of everything we needed.

The ﬁrst Watch Service would take place on December 31, 1862 in anticipation of the great day, January 1, 1863. That was the day that the Emancipation Proclamation would be in force and Slavery was to be over, thanks to President Abraham Lincoln. The Proclamation would effect only those states in the south that were deemed to be Rebel States. Some called it “Freedom’s Eve” but all I ever heard it called was “Watch Night”. The Thirteenth Amendment of the Constitution eliminated all Slavery by 1863.

Watch Night was and is a time for Blacks, and historically the slaves to thank God for helping them get through another year and praying for a better year to come. I can hear the saints saying, “Thank you God. You brought me a mighty long way.” I say it again, “Thank God.” It works. He did bring us from a mighty long way.

As a parent, I confess we took our children to a few Watch Night services but the zeal was gone. Maybe Freedom was here already. Now, I don’t go where He brought us from to where we are. But I do think we need to teach our children where Watch Night, or Freedom Eve came from.

Slavery was not a joke. It slowed Black progress to a great extent, and still, in spite of that, we have come a long way. “Thank God”!