Hiring Your New Leader

Where does fundraising rank as a priority when searching for new leadership?

It happens all the time. “I quit!” or “You’re ﬁ red!” are the extremes that can mark the beginning of a crucial organizational change process.

When you ﬁnd yourself in the midst of a leadership search it will be critical that your search team pays close attention to each candidate’s experience with and knowledge of fundraising. Yes, we know there is a long list of qualities and experiences that will be valuable, even critical. But you have to ask about fundraising, and you have to ask the right questions. Unless you have consistent access to funds whenever you need them, the ﬁnancial health of your organization will rest on your new leader’s ability to attract and sustain funding.

Here are a few questions to consider asking your candidates.

Where does fundraising rank amongst your priorities? Do you have a history of fundraising as a volunteer? Have you received formal fundraising training or coaching? Have you served on a nonproﬁt board where you were involved with fundraising in a meaningful way? Please share with us a project where you had a major role in fundraising. What were the results? How do you feel about personally asking people for a gift? Have you ever been involved in cultivating and soliciting a major gift? Do you have references that can verify your fund development and fundraising experience? How do you feel about being solicited for a gift? How do you measure fundraising success? How would you establish fundraising goals for the organization? How do you distinguish fund development from fundraising? How much time do you believe you should devote to fundraising? How will you evaluate the progress of the organization’s fundraising staff? What role do you believe a board should play in fundraising? What is your experience motivating and energizing people to fundraise?

At the end of the day, when a nonproﬁt leader is ﬁ red it often boils down to the fact that the person did not meet expectations in regards to fundraising. When hiring a new leader you have to be clear about fundraising responsibilities. Do it now so your organization won’t ﬁnd itself in the situation of “I quit!” or “You’re ﬁred!”

Copyright 2018 – Mel and Pearl Shaw

[Mel and Pearl Shaw believe in the power of volunteer leadership. If you want help growing your fundraising, call them at (901) 522-8727 or visit www. saadandshaw.com.]