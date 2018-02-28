High School Students Across Nation March for Gun Control

Tens of thousands of high school students across America were marked with an unexcused absence Wednesday, but everyone knew where they were. In the Washington area, high school students from DC. Public Schools and from public schools in Maryland marched to the Capitol and then to the White House to demand Congress and the president institute gun control legislation that will keep the safe. The march was organized by students from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., and Bethesda-Chevy Chase in Montgomery County, Md., in response to the recent shooting in Parkland, Fla. It was exactly one week ago Wednesday that 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened ﬁ re at Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 students and wounding dozens more. Cruz, who had been expelled from the school, was charged with 17 accounts of murder of his classmates, teachers and other school ofﬁcials. The shooting was the 18th school shooting in the ﬁrst two months of this year. Student survivors at the school have launched a nationwide effort to focus attention on gun control in the wake of the shooting. Other student demonstrations were reported in Illinois, Florida and Texas.