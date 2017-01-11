Black News

Moments in Black History that changed the world

Every African American in this country has an experience that changed their lives and their opinion about the world forever. Mine is the contrast between what happened in my mother’s and my father’s life.

My Church family, First African American Episcopal Church, went as a group to see the “Movie Hidden Treasures”. This is the historical tale of three southern Black women who helped put John Glenn and the American space program into orbit. The stories of humiliation and insults were numerous, like having to use “the colored restroom” two buildings over from their workspace, or drink out of the “colored coffee pot.”

My family has two memorable stories. My mother started life in California as a maid. She was given items to take home to her children and family. She determined that if the goods were good enough for her family, there must be a market for them. Mama was right, and that was the birth of Hopkins Used Clothing and Furniture Store. That little store on Cottonwood Road led, ultimately, to buying the largest home in town.

Daddy, who was an auto detail man, saw mama’s success and decided he would open his own auto detail shop. He rented a garage, left his job and opened his business. Daddy’s former boss then went to Daddy’s landlord at the garage and had them raise the rent. With that trick, Daddy could not afford to pay more, he was forced to return to his old job. ‘A dream deferred.’

I’m reading a book by White House correspondent, April Ryan, called At My Mama’s Knee. Her life changing experiences are on full display. One of her experiences is when she was doing a book tour for her ﬁrst book, The Presidency in Black and White. A group of her and her friends went to a restaurant in Baltimore, dressed to the nines. When they all stood in front of the restaurant to take a picture of the event a group of White women came up and one of them spoke up and said, “We can’t even get past the staff”. The insulting statement was directed to a group of about 20 plus Black professional women, including judges, a mayor, and other professionals. The statement implied they were all help at the restaurant. We heard these types of statements and saw this kind of treatment displayed throughout the movie, “Hidden Figures”. Author April Ryan and others let the group know the mistake they had just made, in no uncertain terms. In my life it has been people who have tried to stop me from helping my people.

Watching the movie “Hidden Figures”, I recall my years at Hughes Aircraft where my job was as an Afﬁrmative Action professional. I thought I was hired to make sure that African Americans and other so-called minorities were hired or promoted to professional positions as Engineers, Contractors and other mainstream positions in aerospace. I was ﬁ red because I did the job I thought was hired to do. I was told that I was doing my job “too good.” I was really supposed to keep minorities at a minimum and not ﬁght too hard for their jobs and promotions. For me, that was an eye opener.

Today we are ﬁghting some of the same battles. And today we continue to ﬁght Black gangs killing each other and Blacks suing each other for next to nothing. We have the history of the distant past where the Klan and White Supremacists were lynching and killing Black folks and, more recently, individuals including Travon Martin, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, young Black males who are our pride and joy, are being killed by Whites and the police.

Now we have elected a guy as President of the United States, acting like an idiot. He has appointed a seeming racist, Jeff Sessions, as Attorney General. Only time will tell the tale. In the meantime we should do as Shirley Chisholm said and as quoted in “At Mama’s Knee“, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table bring a folding chair.”

My businesses, my integrity and education are my folding chair. April Ryan speaks about the opportunity gap, achievement gap, and wealth gap. She suggests remedies including that we invest in early childhood education, health insurance, and more STEM education in Technology, Math, Science and Engineering.

Donald Trump is a problem we can’t do anything about, but those harboring Black self-hatred is more dangerous to our progress. We need to watch out for enemies in our community that hinder our progress rather than help, such as those toting guns, gang bangers, drugs, so-called community leaders, criminals who rob and steal from us, those who cheat and swindle us out of our money, those who sue for selﬁsh gain, lawmakers who make unjust laws and rules, those we elect who do nothing, ineffective organizations that should no longer be there. What are the hidden treasures that we may draw from to overcome some of these enemies? Ask Shirley, ask April, ask Martin, ask Mama!