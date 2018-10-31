Hate and Terriorism

This past weekend we were reminded of the history of hate in this country. Last week, one incident was the home-made bombs sent to Donald Trump’s enemies by a home grown bigot. Donald Trump is the president of the United States of America, arguably the greatest and most powerful country in the world. He is the president of all of the people in the country. However, he acts like he is the president of a certain segment of white people only. A second and third incident involved home grown racists with guns with the aim of eliminating their perceived enemies who have been identiﬁed by Donald Trump such as certain Democratic politicians, the media and non-whites.

Every day Trump rises to insult a different part of the country. He disrespects women. He hates Blacks, Hispanics, Muslims and people of color. He calls President Barack Obama a non-American. He calls the Hispanics walking to ﬂee violence in their country, terrorists, murderers and gangsters.

He calls our beloved California Congresswoman, Maxine Waters, a person of low IQ. In other words, according to him, she is stupid or dumb. He speaks disrespectfully of United States Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. He calls Mexicans drug dealers, murders, rapists and thieves. He is, in my opinion, hateful to all who don’t look like him. As you read this column, he is working to take away the birthright of people born in America. He’s working to take away our voting rights, reverse the rights of LGBTQ citizens, take away Obamacare, Medicare and Social Security.

Other devastating incidents that happened last week was the entry into a Jewish Synagogue by a crazed white man with a gun, who shot and killed eleven Jews and wounded many more while screaming anti-Jewish statements about killing all Jews; and another hatemonger with a gun who attempted to Black people in a Black church, but the church was locked. After he could not get in, he went into a store and shot and killed a Black man and a Black woman.

With this hateful rhetoric, I am reminded of Dr. Martin Luther Kings’ words when he eulogized the four little girls who were killed by two white men at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on September 15, 1963, in Birmingham, Alabama. They are the martyred heroines of a holy crusade for freedom and human dignity. They have something to say to us in their death. They have something to say to every minister of the Gospel who has remained silent behind the safe security of stained glass windows. They have something to say to every politician who has fed his constituents the stale bread of hatred and the spoiled meat of racism. They have something to say to a federal government that has compromised with the undemocratic practices of Southern Dixiecrats and the blatant hypocrisy of right wing northern Republicans, under Donald Trump’s so-called leadership. They have something to say to every Negro who passively accepts the evil system of segregation and stand on the sidelines in the midst of a mighty struggle for justice. They say to each of us, black and white alike, that we must substitute courage for caution. They say to us that we must be concerned not merely about who murdered them, but about the system, the way of life, and the philosophy which produced the murderers. Their death says to us that we must work passionately and unrelentingly for the realization of the American dream.

I was also reminded of an experience Dr. Benjamin Mays had as a student in South Carolina. In his book, “Lord the People Have Driven Me On,” Mays who was Dr. Kings’ professor at Morehouse and his mentor writes that the summer of 1915 he went to a restaurant in Detroit to buy a cool drink. The attendant sold him the soda and when Mays had ﬁnished the drink, as soon as he placed the empty glass on the counter, the attendant threw the glass to the ﬂoor and broke it into a hundred pieces. That let Dr. Mays know how he felt about having to serve him. However, that was not the end of the story. Mays lived a long distinguished life and became the president of Morehouse, among other things.

Dr. Mays eulogized his mentee Dr. king where he said, “Surely this man was called of God to do this work. If Amos and Micah were prophets in the eighth century B.C., Martin Luther King, Jr. was a prophet in the twentieth century. If Isiah was called of God to prophesy in his day, Martin Luther King, Jr. was called of God to prophesy in his time. If Hosea was sent to preach love and forgiveness centuries ago, Martin Luther was sent to expound the doctrine of nonviolence and forgiveness in the third quarter of the twentieth century. If Jesus was sent to release those in prison and called to preach the gospel to the poor, Martin Luther ﬁ ts this designation. If a prophet is one who does not seek popular causes to espouse, but the causes he thinks are right, Martin Luther King, Jr. qualiﬁed on that score.”

As we rise daily to get through what Trump has to say, be sure you are fulﬁlling the call God has on your life. Help somebody. Send money to the candidates who are trying to change history in California, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, and elsewhere. Talk is cheap. Advertising costs. Do more than talk about the future.

VOTE! We Must Vote to preserve and reclaim those rights which we fought so hard and even died for that Republicans are ﬁghting so hard and dirty to take from us, by any means necessary … lie, cheat, trick, jail, steal, and kill!

VOTE! Be able to tell your children, “I voted for change to really make America great again for us and all Americans!

VOTE! SEE THE JOURNAL’S VOTING GUIDE IN LAST WEEK’S ISSUE (10-25-18) OR CONTACT US FOR A COPY. EMAIL: JOURNAL@ PASADENJOURNAL.COM, OR CALL: 626-798-3972.