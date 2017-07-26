14 years old 9th grade John Muir High School

Parents: Kelvin & Da´Vette Cogshell

Haley Rose Cogshell is the second oldest of ﬁve siblings and are active members of the Metropolitan Baptist Church of Altadena, CA. Haley sung with the Chosen Generation Children’s Choir until the age of 12. Currently, Haley dances with the New Generation Praise Dance Ministry, involved with Virtuous Debutante Ministry an arm of the Mission Ministry for young girls, and faithfully attends Wednesday Night Youth Bible Study.

Haley is popular with her peers and holds memberships in organizations that young girls need for positive growth. She is a member of the Foothill Delta Sorority for young girls. Haley gives back to her community by volunteering at Delta Academy: Created Christmas cards for incarcerated youth and prepared food to be delivered with Foothill Unity Center’s Holiday Distribution; John Muir High Pep Squad: Sale tickets at Pasadena Panther Football games, Women’s Health Walk-A-Thon, and helped concessions during the World Cup Game at the Rose Bowl.

Haley attends John Muir High School in the Engineering Academy. She is a Puente Honors Award Haley Rose Cogshell recipient and holds a 4.0 grade point average! Haley is on the Varsity Cheerleading Squad and they will be traveling to New York City to participate by invitation in the Macy’s Day Parade on November 23, 2017.

Her favorite subjects in school are Math and Health. Upon graduating high school, Haley plans on attending Stanford University to become an Open Heart Surgeon.

Keep your eyes wide open and look out for Haley, she will leave this world a little better for her being here!