Governor Brown Vetoes Assemblymember Holden’s Transportation Bus Pass Pilot Program, Signs Former Foster Youth Bill

Late last night Governor Jerry Brown vetoed Assemblymember Chris Holden’s legislation that would have created a pilot program to provide free or reduced cost transit passes for low- income students in California’s community college, middle and high schools. The program would have eased the ﬁnancial burden for families and college students, reduced our state’s greenhouse gas emissions, and created more sustainable communities.

“I’m disappointed in Governor Brown’s decision to veto Assembly Bill 17,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “At the same I look forward to working with his ofﬁce to ensure next year’s budget includes funding to increase transit passes for California’s low-income students.”

Earlier in the weekend, the Governor signed Holden’s bill that supports California’s former foster youth, Assembly Bill 1567. Starting next year California Community Colleges, California State Universities and the State Department of Social Services and county welfare departments must streamline data sharing to increase the number of foster youth who enroll in and utilize campus support programs.

Governor Brown also signed into law Holden’s legislation that empowers families in need of developmental services from regional centers, Assembly Bill 959, and legislation that could generate revenue through a voter-approved tax for projects and programs in Los Angeles County to increase stormwater capture or reduce stormwater and urban runoff pollution.

Two significant pieces of legislation joint authored by Holden that were signed into law include the “Ban the Box” bill that prohibits employers from asking about an applicant’s criminal history on an initial application, and the “Internet for All Act” that will help provide or improve high speed internet for more Californians.

“I’m proud of the work done this year in Sacramento both through my own legislation and what the legislature accomplished as a whole. This year we passed legislation to ﬁ x our roads and highways, relieve our housing crisis, and extend our Cap and Trade program and reduce air pollution,” said Holden